Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for FANG

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $230,039,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $185,193,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $144,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,827,000 after purchasing an additional 601,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

