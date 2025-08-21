Zacks Research Comments on Brown & Brown Q3 Earnings

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $96.6480 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 977.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 39,455 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,579,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

