Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOH. Stephens decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $65.6220 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 73.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 461.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

