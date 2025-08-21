Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $141.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 17.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,550,000 after purchasing an additional 568,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,237,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in UFP Industries by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,847,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,569,000 after buying an additional 378,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

