Zacks Research Downgrades RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) to Hold

Zacks Research lowered shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded RF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

RF Industries Stock Down 6.4%

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.57 million, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 36,942 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter worth $67,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

