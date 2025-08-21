Zacks Research Downgrades Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) to Hold

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $520.89 million, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

In other news, Director John B. Bode purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,200. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

