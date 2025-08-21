Zacks Research Estimates Chemours’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Chemours in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $14.3610 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. Chemours has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Chemours has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 510,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,830,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, CEO Denise Dignam acquired 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,060.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 191,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,044.76. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Damian Gumpel acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $123,548.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,164.38. This represents a 12.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,290 shares of company stock valued at $250,437. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

