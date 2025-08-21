Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for HII Q2 Earnings

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.92 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HII. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NYSE:HII opened at $266.9630 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $293.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

