Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for HII Q2 Earnings

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.92 EPS.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
NYSE:HII opened at $266.9630 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $293.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.42%.
In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
