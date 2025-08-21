Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for VNO Q3 Earnings

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNO. Wall Street Zen raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $36.6880 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

