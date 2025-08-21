Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for WM Earnings

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WM. HSBC upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7%

WM opened at $229.9820 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $1,064,206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,081 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 15,782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,603 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $333,089,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

