Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for ZION Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report released on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 326.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,883,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,624,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,888 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,116,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 57.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,368,000 after buying an additional 778,861 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

