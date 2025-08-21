Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FANG Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.87 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 123,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 43,911 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

