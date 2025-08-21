Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CINF Earnings

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report released on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CINF. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.