Zacks Research Upgrades Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) to “Hold”

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.8332 and a 12 month high of $5.3899. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,228 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 601,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 219,100 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 296.6% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 292,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

