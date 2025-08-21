Zacks Small Cap Issues Negative Estimate for CBAT Earnings

China BAK Battery, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of China BAK Battery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for China BAK Battery’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. China BAK Battery had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded China BAK Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Shares of CBAT opened at $0.9790 on Wednesday. China BAK Battery has a 52-week low of $0.5670 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China BAK Battery during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China BAK Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China BAK Battery by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 355,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China BAK Battery by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 687,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

