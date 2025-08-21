Zacks Small Cap Issues Pessimistic Outlook for SBC Earnings

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SBC Medical Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for SBC Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). SBC Medical Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The firm had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SBC Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

SBC Medical Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of SBC Medical Group stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. SBC Medical Group has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $413.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Trading of SBC Medical Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SBC Medical Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SBC Medical Group in the second quarter worth $104,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in SBC Medical Group by 227.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SBC Medical Group in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

