Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Chairman Sells $12,852,000.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Barton sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $12,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,501,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,304,958. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.38, a PEG ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $86.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.