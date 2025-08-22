102,917 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,917 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.16% of Cullen/Frost Bankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 690.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $133.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $126.1790 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

