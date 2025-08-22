117,104 Shares in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.4%

SAIC opened at $118.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.49. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Science Applications International

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.