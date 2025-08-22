139,552 Shares in Insperity, Inc. $NSP Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 139,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Insperity by 279.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 56.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Insperity by 37.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Insperity by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $53.7510 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.47. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%.Insperity’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-2.51 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall Mehl bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,950.35. The trade was a 9.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,685.94. This trade represents a 6.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $925,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insperity

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.