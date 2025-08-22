149,658 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 149,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

