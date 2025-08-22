2,090,715 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,090,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,684,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,238 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 11,401,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after buying an additional 5,235,078 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 8,303,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,916,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,683,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,997 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BKD. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $7.3350 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 107.19% and a negative net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $812.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.63 million. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

