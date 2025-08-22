223,877 Shares in Mercury General Corporation $MCY Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 223,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Mercury General at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 772.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Mercury General Price Performance

MCY stock opened at $75.9640 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.96. Mercury General Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.77. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

