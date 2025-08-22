229,419 Shares in MPLX LP $MPLX Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 229,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MPLX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,649,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,506,000 after purchasing an additional 83,392 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MPLX by 38.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,788,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,490 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in MPLX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,448,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MPLX by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,045,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,060,000 after purchasing an additional 654,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in MPLX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,221,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MPLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MPLX from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $50.4440 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. MPLX LP has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $54.87.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. MPLX had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MPLX LP will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. MPLX’s payout ratio is currently 90.97%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

