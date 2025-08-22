2,543,654 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,543,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.17% of CommScope at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,783.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,050,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,369,000 after acquiring an additional 761,605 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of COMM stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.38. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on CommScope in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CommScope

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.