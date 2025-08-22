302,504 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 302,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,711,000 after buying an additional 90,860 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 568.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $1,102,062.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 647,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,887,808.64. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $8,331,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,347,021.58. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,189,869 shares of company stock worth $60,880,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

