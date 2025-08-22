308,326 Shares in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 308,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.39% of Akero Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $597,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 197,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,437,760.36. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $542,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,687.13. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,406 shares of company stock worth $11,813,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.66 and a quick ratio of 12.66.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

