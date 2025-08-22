3,356 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

