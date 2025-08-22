404,420 Shares in Cognex Corporation $CGNX Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 404,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.24% of Cognex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 126.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,510,000 after buying an additional 2,571,457 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,923,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,584,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,239,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cognex by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,891,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,834,000 after buying an additional 497,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Shares of CGNX opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.70 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

