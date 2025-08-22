610,804 Shares in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 610,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,645,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Progyny as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 18.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Progyny by 233.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny Price Performance
PGNY stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.
Insider Activity at Progyny
In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $275,522.04. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $59,037.25. Following the sale, the director owned 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,451.84. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
