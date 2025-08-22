610,804 Shares in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 610,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,645,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Progyny as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 18.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Progyny by 233.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.70 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGNY

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $275,522.04. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $59,037.25. Following the sale, the director owned 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,451.84. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.