661,298 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 661,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,951.44. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 127,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,982.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

