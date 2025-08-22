693,768 Shares in NovoCure Limited $NVCR Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 693,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.61. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 27.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, July 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

In related news, CFO Christoph Brackmann acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 141,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,928.50. This represents a 16.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

