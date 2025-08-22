712,418 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 712,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,600,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.62% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 260,464 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,191,000 after buying an additional 1,272,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,981,000 after buying an additional 182,456 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,645,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,690,000 after buying an additional 184,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,401,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of PBF stock opened at $22.2010 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. This trade represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.17.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

