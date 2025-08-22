844,560 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 844,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,322,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.70% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $14.7050 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.31). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.37% and a net margin of 23.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $14.82.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

