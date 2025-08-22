A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 184.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,045,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,394,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 584,116 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,479,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,632,000 after acquiring an additional 249,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,894,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $115,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,109.97. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ATEN opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.35.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

