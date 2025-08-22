Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Up 28.7% in July

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,840,000 shares, anincreaseof28.7% from the July 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Abivax from $50.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abivax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Lifesci Capital raised their price objective on shares of Abivax from $45.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Abivax from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $74.00 target price on shares of Abivax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abivax
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abivax Stock Performance
Abivax stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. Abivax has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $75.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
About Abivax
ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abivax
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Robotics Stocks at the Heart of the Robotics Revolution
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Tilray’s High Hopes: The Catalyst Driving Cannabis Stocks
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Amazon Stock Sets Up for Breakout After Bullish Crossover
Receive News & Ratings for Abivax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abivax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.