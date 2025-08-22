Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Up 28.7% in July

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,840,000 shares, anincreaseof28.7% from the July 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Abivax from $50.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abivax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Lifesci Capital raised their price objective on shares of Abivax from $45.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Abivax from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $74.00 target price on shares of Abivax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abivax by 46.0% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abivax by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Abivax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,267,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP grew its position in shares of Abivax by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 1,099,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 508,401 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abivax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 987,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Abivax stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. Abivax has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $75.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

