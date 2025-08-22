Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 421,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $64.61.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%.Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

