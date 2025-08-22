Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $12.34. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 88,018 shares.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

