Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.90.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

NYSE:AEM opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $137.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 136.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $938,644,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $978,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,005 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,296,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $987,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,131 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,528,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,164,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $495,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,746 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

