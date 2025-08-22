Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Up 25.4% in July

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 66,100 shares, anincreaseof25.4% from the July 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently,4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ainos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ainos
Ainos Stock Performance
Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Ainos Company Profile
Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos’ cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a’s broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ainos
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Robotics Stocks at the Heart of the Robotics Revolution
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Tilray’s High Hopes: The Catalyst Driving Cannabis Stocks
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Amazon Stock Sets Up for Breakout After Bullish Crossover
Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.