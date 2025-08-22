AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 103,300 shares, anincreaseof40.5% from the July 15th total of 73,500 shares. Currently,0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently,0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AirMedia Group Stock Performance

AirMedia Group stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. AirMedia Group has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

AirMedia Group Company Profile

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

