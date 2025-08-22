Albemarle Corporation $ALB Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $78.8970 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Albemarle Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is -17.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.17.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

