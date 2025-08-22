Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,764,000 after purchasing an additional 137,553 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Align Technology by 18.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Align Technology by 44.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 333.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 197,317 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $210.00 price target on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $140.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $262.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

