Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 59,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,465,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Alternus Clean Energy Price Performance
Shares of ALCE opened at $0.0084 on Friday. Alternus Clean Energy has a 12-month low of $0.0060 and a 12-month high of $10.1050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile
