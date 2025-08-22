Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 59,800 shares, adeclineof25.3% from the July 15th total of 80,100 shares. Currently,1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,465,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,465,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently,1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ALCE opened at $0.0084 on Friday. Alternus Clean Energy has a 12-month low of $0.0060 and a 12-month high of $10.1050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Alternus Clean Energy, Inc operates as a power producer. It develops, installs, owns and operates utility scale solar parks in America and Europe. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded by Vincent Browne in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

