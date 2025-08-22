Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 234,691 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $225,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock worth $5,656,976,492. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $221.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average is $208.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

