American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 169.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,995 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of American Airlines Group worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

