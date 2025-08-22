American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,370,000 shares, adeclineof23.3% from the July 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently,5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 414,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,936,886.40. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 122,655 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $3,236,865.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,304,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,425,385.54. This represents a 8.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 295,639 shares of company stock worth $10,941,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,948,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,123,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in American Superconductor by 1,191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 500,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 461,335 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,360,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,397,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AMSC opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.59 and a beta of 2.95. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.27 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

