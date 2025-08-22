Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,465 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 677.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Amkor Technology by 166.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amkor Technology by 467.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 54.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMKR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder John T. Kim bought 441,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $9,648,719.65. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,789,479 shares in the company, valued at $82,800,116.15. The trade was a 13.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sujoda Management, Llc bought 441,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,800,116.15. This represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

