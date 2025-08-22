Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Down 26.2% in July

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,780,000 shares, adeclineof26.2% from the July 15th total of 13,250,000 shares. Currently,7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently,7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 773,377 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 2,511.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 5,213,370 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 904.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 10,355,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 951,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 9,615,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 3,047,562 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $0.5141 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.2950 and a one year high of $10.6237. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

