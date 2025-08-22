ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,000 shares, adeclineof25.9% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently,0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ARB IOT Group Price Performance

ARB IOT Group stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. ARB IOT Group has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARB IOT Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARB IOT Group by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 39,744 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARB IOT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARB IOT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of ARB IOT Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

